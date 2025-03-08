Controversies and Legal Battles Stemming from Trump's Policies

In a significant move, South Carolina executed a convicted murderer by firing squad, marking the first use of this method in the United States in 15 years. The execution of Brad Sigmon has sparked a national conversation about execution methods and humaneness.

Legal battles are intensifying as Democrat-led states join forces to challenge Donald Trump's mass firings of federal workers, arguing that the dismissals breach legal protocols. A lawsuit filed by New York's attorney general and 19 other states demands the reinstatement of unlawfully terminated employees.

Meanwhile, constitutional experts are raising alarms over President Trump's recent orders targeting two law firms. These executive actions are viewed as potential retaliatory moves against firms that have represented Trump's adversaries, bringing to the fore concerns about the abuse of presidential power and the erosion of legal protections.

(With inputs from agencies.)