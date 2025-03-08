Unrest in Manipur: Kuki Protest Turns Violent, Results in Casualty

A protester lost his life, while 25 others were injured in violent clashes between Kuki demonstrators and security forces in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Saturday, officials stated.

The deceased, identified as Lalgouthang Singsit, succumbed to bullet injuries on the way to the hospital after clashes in Keithelmanbi. The incident has further escalated tensions.

At least 25 protesters required medical attention after sustaining injuries in conflicts with security personnel at Gamgiphai, Motbung, and Keithelmanbi, emerging as a direct response to tear gas used by police to disperse protesters opposing free movement across the state, as directed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The protest's intensity increased when demonstrators set private vehicles on fire and disrupted a state transport bus heading from Imphal to Senapati. The situation also led to the obstruction of government vehicles on NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur highway) with burning tires.

Protesters were also reacting against the Federation of Civil Society's (FOCS) peace march—a Meitei organization—halted by security forces who claimed the march lacked necessary permissions.

Security forces emphasized adherence to orders, suggesting the marchers use state-arranged buses, countered by FOCS asserting their compliance with Shah's movement directive.

A video, released anonymously by the Kuki-Zo village volunteers, warned against India's free movement decision and called for separate administration, threatening resistance to any encroachments.

