Empowering Through Leadership: BJP Celebrates Women in Delhi
BJP chief JP Nadda thanked Delhi's women for their role in the party's electoral success, highlighting the government's commitment to women's empowerment through financial support schemes. At a Mahila Diwas event, initiatives like the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana were announced, reinforcing the BJP's focus on uplifting women in society.
BJP President JP Nadda expressed gratitude towards the women of Delhi, crediting them for the party's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections. He emphasized that this win was unattainable without their support, highlighting various empowerment initiatives under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Speaking at a Mahila Diwas program organized by the BJP's Mahila Morcha at JLN Stadium, Nadda lauded Prime Minister Modi's efforts in advancing women's empowerment across different sectors. He announced the Delhi Cabinet's allocation of Rs 5,100 crore for the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, which provides Rs 2,500 per month to women in the national capital.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other senior leaders also attended, underscoring BJP's commitment to promoting women in leadership and ensuring their rise to top decision-making positions. Gupta pledged holistic empowerment and safety initiatives for women, including setting up district-level one-stop centres for comprehensive support.
