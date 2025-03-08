Odisha's Battle of Wordplay: A Clash Over Women's Empowerment

The political atmosphere in Odisha heated up over the weekend as Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and opposition BJD president Naveen Patnaik waged a verbal battle on the occasion of International Women's Day.

At separate events, both leaders accused each other of failing in the quest for women's empowerment. Majhi, at a meeting in Berhampur, defended his government's Subhadra Yojana program aimed at providing financial assistance to women, while Patnaik criticized it as inadequate.

Social media became another battleground, with both leaders promoting their respective agendas. Majhi celebrated the creation of 'Lakhpati Didis' under his government's schemes, and Patnaik extolled the BJD's long-standing initiatives for empowering women.

(With inputs from agencies.)