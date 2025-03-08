Left Menu

Odisha's Battle of Wordplay: A Clash Over Women's Empowerment

In Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and BJD President Naveen Patnaik engaged in a heated debate over women's empowerment on International Women's Day. Majhi touted his government's Subhadra Yojana, while Patnaik criticized its effectiveness and highlighted past BJD initiatives. Both leaders promoted their agendas via social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-03-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 19:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political atmosphere in Odisha heated up over the weekend as Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and opposition BJD president Naveen Patnaik waged a verbal battle on the occasion of International Women's Day.

At separate events, both leaders accused each other of failing in the quest for women's empowerment. Majhi, at a meeting in Berhampur, defended his government's Subhadra Yojana program aimed at providing financial assistance to women, while Patnaik criticized it as inadequate.

Social media became another battleground, with both leaders promoting their respective agendas. Majhi celebrated the creation of 'Lakhpati Didis' under his government's schemes, and Patnaik extolled the BJD's long-standing initiatives for empowering women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

