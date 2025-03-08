Tensions Flare in Manipur: Kuki Protests Turn Deadly
Clashes erupted in Manipur's Kangpokpi district between Kuki demonstrators and security forces, resulting in the death of Lalgouthang Singsit and injuries to 25 others. The unrest was sparked by opposition to free movement directives and involved protester roadblocks and property damage. An indefinite shutdown has been declared in Kuki-Zo areas.
- Country:
- India
Tensions escalated in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Saturday, culminating in deadly clashes between Kuki demonstrators and security forces. One protester, identified as Lalgouthang Singsit, died from bullet wounds sustained during the violence at Keithelmanbi.
The clashes, which injured 25 people, erupted as the protesters opposed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's directive for free movement across the state. The demonstrations saw blocked highways and the burning of vehicles, escalating the situation.
In response, the Kuki Zo Council declared an indefinite shutdown and demanded separate administration, warning of strong resistance to any further attempts at enforcing the movement policy within their areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan's Security Forces Neutralize Terror Threat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Unified Front: Security Forces Intensify Efforts in Kashmir
Deadly Clashes in Pakistan: Security Forces and Terrorists Face-Off
Escalating Violence in Pakistan: Security Forces and Terrorist Clashes Intensify
Naxals' Fate in Sukma: Security Forces Triumph in Encounter