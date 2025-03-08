Left Menu

Tensions Flare in Manipur: Kuki Protests Turn Deadly

Clashes erupted in Manipur's Kangpokpi district between Kuki demonstrators and security forces, resulting in the death of Lalgouthang Singsit and injuries to 25 others. The unrest was sparked by opposition to free movement directives and involved protester roadblocks and property damage. An indefinite shutdown has been declared in Kuki-Zo areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 08-03-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 19:49 IST
Tensions escalated in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Saturday, culminating in deadly clashes between Kuki demonstrators and security forces. One protester, identified as Lalgouthang Singsit, died from bullet wounds sustained during the violence at Keithelmanbi.

The clashes, which injured 25 people, erupted as the protesters opposed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's directive for free movement across the state. The demonstrations saw blocked highways and the burning of vehicles, escalating the situation.

In response, the Kuki Zo Council declared an indefinite shutdown and demanded separate administration, warning of strong resistance to any further attempts at enforcing the movement policy within their areas.

