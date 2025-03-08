Tensions Flare in Manipur: Kuki Protests Turn Deadly

Tensions escalated in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Saturday, culminating in deadly clashes between Kuki demonstrators and security forces. One protester, identified as Lalgouthang Singsit, died from bullet wounds sustained during the violence at Keithelmanbi.

The clashes, which injured 25 people, erupted as the protesters opposed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's directive for free movement across the state. The demonstrations saw blocked highways and the burning of vehicles, escalating the situation.

In response, the Kuki Zo Council declared an indefinite shutdown and demanded separate administration, warning of strong resistance to any further attempts at enforcing the movement policy within their areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)