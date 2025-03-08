Protests Erupt as SFI Demands Justice for Framed Leaders
Students Federation of India members blocked city streets, alleging false cases against their leaders. They demand legal action against Education Minister Bratya Basu for injuring protestors and call for student union polls. Protesters claim SFI leaders are wrongfully charged amid stalled complaints against TMC-WBCUPA leaders.
Students Federation of India (SFI) members took to the streets on Saturday, briefly blocking busy thoroughfares to protest false allegations against their leaders.
The demonstrators demanded legal action against Education Minister Bratya Basu, accusing him of causing injuries to two protestors at Jadavpur University on March 1, and called for immediate student union elections.
Protests led by SFI state leader Srijan Bhattacharya and district committee member Abhinab Basu highlighted frustrations over alleged fabricated charges linked to campus unrest, with union members seeking justice amid perceived inaction by authorities.
