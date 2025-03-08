Left Menu

Protests Erupt as SFI Demands Justice for Framed Leaders

Students Federation of India members blocked city streets, alleging false cases against their leaders. They demand legal action against Education Minister Bratya Basu for injuring protestors and call for student union polls. Protesters claim SFI leaders are wrongfully charged amid stalled complaints against TMC-WBCUPA leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-03-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 20:17 IST
Protests Erupt as SFI Demands Justice for Framed Leaders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Students Federation of India (SFI) members took to the streets on Saturday, briefly blocking busy thoroughfares to protest false allegations against their leaders.

The demonstrators demanded legal action against Education Minister Bratya Basu, accusing him of causing injuries to two protestors at Jadavpur University on March 1, and called for immediate student union elections.

Protests led by SFI state leader Srijan Bhattacharya and district committee member Abhinab Basu highlighted frustrations over alleged fabricated charges linked to campus unrest, with union members seeking justice amid perceived inaction by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025