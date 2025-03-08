Protests Erupt as SFI Demands Justice for Framed Leaders

Students Federation of India (SFI) members took to the streets on Saturday, briefly blocking busy thoroughfares to protest false allegations against their leaders.

The demonstrators demanded legal action against Education Minister Bratya Basu, accusing him of causing injuries to two protestors at Jadavpur University on March 1, and called for immediate student union elections.

Protests led by SFI state leader Srijan Bhattacharya and district committee member Abhinab Basu highlighted frustrations over alleged fabricated charges linked to campus unrest, with union members seeking justice amid perceived inaction by authorities.

