Parliamentary Rift: Telangana's Quest for Fair Project Sanctions
In a meeting convened by the Telangana government, BJP and BRS MPs were absent, as Congress and AIMIM discussed pending Centre projects. The BJP's Kishan Reddy cited late invitation and prior commitments, while AIMIM’s Owaisi criticized the Centre's bias against Telangana, urging equitable project sanctions.
On Saturday, a parliamentary meeting orchestrated by the Telangana government witnessed the notable absence of BJP and BRS MPs. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka led the meeting, joined by Congress MPs and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, who criticized the central government's discriminatory approach towards Telangana's project approvals.
BJP state chief G Kishan Reddy explained in a letter that the late notification of the meeting clashed with pre-scheduled International Women's Day events. He emphasized the union government's ongoing commitment to Telangana's progress, highlighting a decade-long investment totaling Rs 10 lakh crore.
After the meeting, Vikramarka lamented the absence of BRS and BJP MPs, highlighting Telangana's challenges in receiving necessary funding and project sanctions. He pledged future meetings with ample notice, advocating for collaboration across parties to secure Telangana's developmental needs.
