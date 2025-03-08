Left Menu

Leadership Rift in Shiromani Akali Dal Amid Jathedar Dismissals

Senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia condemned the removal of Akal Takht jathedars, revealing a rift in Shiromani Akali Dal. SGPC's decision caused internal conflict, accusing Majithia of party betrayal. Amid leadership tensions, party dynamics face scrutiny, sparking intense debate among Sikh community members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-03-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 23:09 IST
Bikram Singh Majithia
  • India

In a striking development, senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, alongside other veterans, has aggressively condemned the dismissal of the jathedars from Akal Takht and Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, signaling a potential schism within the Shiromani Akali Dal.

This bold declaration met immediate resistance from SAD's working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar, who fired accusations at Majithia for allegedly betraying party leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, who remains silent on the matter.

The SGPC's decision to oust Giani Raghbir Singh and Giani Sultan Singh underlines a critical moment for the party. The ensuing discord has sparked concerns among Sikh community factions, demanding unity to preserve the Akali Dal's legacy and dignity of the Akal Takht Sahib.

(With inputs from agencies.)

