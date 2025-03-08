Leadership Rift in Shiromani Akali Dal Amid Jathedar Dismissals

In a striking development, senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, alongside other veterans, has aggressively condemned the dismissal of the jathedars from Akal Takht and Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, signaling a potential schism within the Shiromani Akali Dal.

This bold declaration met immediate resistance from SAD's working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar, who fired accusations at Majithia for allegedly betraying party leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, who remains silent on the matter.

The SGPC's decision to oust Giani Raghbir Singh and Giani Sultan Singh underlines a critical moment for the party. The ensuing discord has sparked concerns among Sikh community factions, demanding unity to preserve the Akali Dal's legacy and dignity of the Akal Takht Sahib.

