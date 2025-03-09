Battle Over Green Funding: Climate United Sues EPA and Citibank

An environmental nonprofit organization, Climate United Fund, has initiated legal action against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Citibank, demanding billions of dollars for solar and other development projects currently frozen by the financial institution. The lawsuit, filed in federal court, is a response to the Trump administration's significant cuts in federal expenditures.

According to Climate United Fund, the EPA's decision to prevent Citibank from releasing funds hinders the nonprofit, its borrowers, and the communities relying on these resources. This legal challenge is among many from various groups contesting President Trump's rollbacks of policies enacted by the Biden administration, particularly concerning environmental and social reforms.

Climate United was chosen for the EPA's National Clean Investment Fund program and intended to distribute loans for sustainable projects across the country. Claiming owed funds of about $7 billion, part of a contentious $20 billion package, the nonprofit emphasizes its court pursuit is on behalf of underserved communities and not a voluntary choice. Legal and political tensions continue as the nation debates federal budget priorities and green initiatives.

