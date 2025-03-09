Left Menu

Battle Over Green Funding: Climate United Sues EPA and Citibank

An environmental nonprofit, Climate United Fund, has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Citibank. The suit claims the freezing of grant money for solar projects, approved by the Biden administration, was unjust. The case reflects ongoing legal disputes during Trump's efforts to reduce federal spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2025 07:30 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 07:30 IST
Battle Over Green Funding: Climate United Sues EPA and Citibank

An environmental nonprofit organization, Climate United Fund, has initiated legal action against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Citibank, demanding billions of dollars for solar and other development projects currently frozen by the financial institution. The lawsuit, filed in federal court, is a response to the Trump administration's significant cuts in federal expenditures.

According to Climate United Fund, the EPA's decision to prevent Citibank from releasing funds hinders the nonprofit, its borrowers, and the communities relying on these resources. This legal challenge is among many from various groups contesting President Trump's rollbacks of policies enacted by the Biden administration, particularly concerning environmental and social reforms.

Climate United was chosen for the EPA's National Clean Investment Fund program and intended to distribute loans for sustainable projects across the country. Claiming owed funds of about $7 billion, part of a contentious $20 billion package, the nonprofit emphasizes its court pursuit is on behalf of underserved communities and not a voluntary choice. Legal and political tensions continue as the nation debates federal budget priorities and green initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

 Global
2
Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

 Global
3
France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

 Senegal
4
Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025