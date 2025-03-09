Panipat Heads to Polls: Race for the Mayor and Councillors Intensifies

Polling opened on Sunday to select a new Mayor and 26 councillors for Panipat's municipal corporation. By noon, nearly 16 percent of over 400,000 eligible voters had cast their votes.

The election, which started at 8 am across 365 polling stations, will continue until 6 pm, featuring four mayoral contenders and 103 candidates for councillor roles.

Past mayoral elections in multiple municipal corporations underscore the significance of the vote. The results, crucial to local parties like BJP and Congress, will be announced on March 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)