Puducherry Assembly Gears Up for Crucial Budget Session

The Puducherry Legislative Assembly is set to commence its budget session with Lt Governor K Kailashnathan's address. Chief Minister N Rangasamy will present the 2025-26 budget on March 12. This marks the 6th sitting of the 15th Assembly, comprising 30 elected and three nominated members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 09-03-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 14:51 IST
The Puducherry Legislative Assembly is poised to kick off its budget session, featuring an address by Lt Governor K Kailashnathan. This much-anticipated meeting marks the sixth congregation of the 15th Assembly, highlighting the strategic significance of discussions ahead.

According to assembly secretariat sources, proceedings will commence at 9:30 a.m. Monday. Leading this pivotal meeting, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, responsible for the Finance portfolio, is expected to unveil the 2025-26 fiscal budget on March 12.

Comprised of 30 elected members and three nominated lawmakers, the assembly's session is an essential facet of Puducherry's administrative agenda, set to influence future governance and policy-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)

