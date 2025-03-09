Puducherry Assembly Gears Up for Crucial Budget Session
The Puducherry Legislative Assembly is set to commence its budget session with Lt Governor K Kailashnathan's address. Chief Minister N Rangasamy will present the 2025-26 budget on March 12. This marks the 6th sitting of the 15th Assembly, comprising 30 elected and three nominated members.
- Country:
- India
The Puducherry Legislative Assembly is poised to kick off its budget session, featuring an address by Lt Governor K Kailashnathan. This much-anticipated meeting marks the sixth congregation of the 15th Assembly, highlighting the strategic significance of discussions ahead.
According to assembly secretariat sources, proceedings will commence at 9:30 a.m. Monday. Leading this pivotal meeting, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, responsible for the Finance portfolio, is expected to unveil the 2025-26 fiscal budget on March 12.
Comprised of 30 elected members and three nominated lawmakers, the assembly's session is an essential facet of Puducherry's administrative agenda, set to influence future governance and policy-making.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rekha Gupta Begins Tenure as Delhi's Chief Minister Amid Well-Wishes and Critical Challenges
Rekha Gupta Makes History as Delhi's New Chief Minister
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Staunchly Opposes National Education Policy
Standoff Over Advocates Amendment Bill: Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister Criticizes Centre
Telangana Chief Minister Unveils Record-Setting Vimana Gopuram