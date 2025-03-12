Left Menu

Finance Minister's Crucial Talks with Kerala CM Amid Financial Tensions

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in Delhi to discuss state-related financial issues. This meeting is significant due to existing disagreements between the BJP-led Centre and LDF-ruled Kerala on topics like disaster relief for Wayanad and other central funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 10:21 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman engaged in a pivotal meeting with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the national capital on Wednesday.

The gathering highlights ongoing tensions between the Left Democratic Front-ruled Kerala and the BJP-led Centre, particularly concerning relief packages for disaster-stricken Wayanad and the allocation of central financial resources.

The strategic importance of this meeting is underscored by Kerala's financial struggles and its catalog of demands submitted to the Centre. Also joining the talks were Kerala Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar and the state's Special Representative, K V Thomas. While discussions took place, detailed outcomes remain undisclosed as of the latest updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

