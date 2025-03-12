Finance Minister's Crucial Talks with Kerala CM Amid Financial Tensions

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman engaged in a pivotal meeting with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the national capital on Wednesday.

The gathering highlights ongoing tensions between the Left Democratic Front-ruled Kerala and the BJP-led Centre, particularly concerning relief packages for disaster-stricken Wayanad and the allocation of central financial resources.

The strategic importance of this meeting is underscored by Kerala's financial struggles and its catalog of demands submitted to the Centre. Also joining the talks were Kerala Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar and the state's Special Representative, K V Thomas. While discussions took place, detailed outcomes remain undisclosed as of the latest updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)