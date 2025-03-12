Mamata Banerjee Emphasizes Secularism Amid Political Tensions

In a robust assertion of democratic values, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday highlighted the core principles of Indian democracy: sovereignty, secularism, and pluralism.

Speaking at the assembly, Banerjee emphasized that religious freedom is a fundamental right for all citizens, irrespective of faith. She underlined her duty as a leader to care for every community, dismissing anti-government slogans from opposition BJP members as she spoke.

In a pointed criticism of the BJP, Banerjee accused them of distorting Hindu values and urged BJP leaders to avoid using religion as a political tool. 'Your imported Hindu dharma has no support in our ancient Vedas or our saints. The BJP is importing fake Hinduism,' she alleged.

