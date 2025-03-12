Mamata Banerjee Emphasizes Secularism Amid Political Tensions
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reiterated the pillars of Indian democracy—sovereignty, secularism, and pluralism. She emphasized religious freedom for everyone and accused BJP of distorting Hindu values. Banerjee urged inclusivity and dismissed what she called 'fake Hinduism' propagated by the opposition.
In a robust assertion of democratic values, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday highlighted the core principles of Indian democracy: sovereignty, secularism, and pluralism.
Speaking at the assembly, Banerjee emphasized that religious freedom is a fundamental right for all citizens, irrespective of faith. She underlined her duty as a leader to care for every community, dismissing anti-government slogans from opposition BJP members as she spoke.
In a pointed criticism of the BJP, Banerjee accused them of distorting Hindu values and urged BJP leaders to avoid using religion as a political tool. 'Your imported Hindu dharma has no support in our ancient Vedas or our saints. The BJP is importing fake Hinduism,' she alleged.
