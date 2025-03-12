MAHASAGAR: A Vision for the Global South
Prime Minister Modi unveiled a comprehensive initiative called MAHASAGAR in Mauritius, aiming for Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions. This vision seeks to foster collaboration and development among nations in the Global South.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Portlouis | Updated: 12-03-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 13:00 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a groundbreaking initiative named MAHASAGAR during his address in Mauritius. The plan stands for Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions, targeting strategic cooperation among countries in the Global South.
The initiative underscores the need for unified efforts to promote sustainable growth, enhance security, and create stronger alliances against common challenges faced by these nations.
This approach aims to redefine regional collaboration and economic prosperity, reinforcing India's commitment to fostering robust partnerships within the Global South.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Security Council Adopts Neutral Resolution on Russia-Ukraine Conflict
India's Diplomatic Dilemma: Congressional Concerns and Security Implications
Marsden Point Poised to Become NZ's Energy Hub Under Bold Fuel Security Plan
Tensions Rise: Maharashtra Mulls Security Measures for Buses to Karnataka
DGMO Reviews Indo-Myanmar Border Security and Infrastructure During Manipur Visit