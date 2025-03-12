Left Menu

MAHASAGAR: A Vision for the Global South

Prime Minister Modi unveiled a comprehensive initiative called MAHASAGAR in Mauritius, aiming for Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions. This vision seeks to foster collaboration and development among nations in the Global South.

MAHASAGAR: A Vision for the Global South

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a groundbreaking initiative named MAHASAGAR during his address in Mauritius. The plan stands for Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions, targeting strategic cooperation among countries in the Global South.

The initiative underscores the need for unified efforts to promote sustainable growth, enhance security, and create stronger alliances against common challenges faced by these nations.

This approach aims to redefine regional collaboration and economic prosperity, reinforcing India's commitment to fostering robust partnerships within the Global South.

