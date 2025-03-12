Left Menu

BJP Slams Karnataka Congress for 'Disgraceful' Committee Appointments Amid Financial Crisis

BJP's BY Vijayendra criticized Karnataka's Congress government for forming guarantee implementation committees using taxpayer money. Allegations included the appointment of election losers' children as committee heads and a financial crisis impacting universities and education. A BJP-JD(S) protest highlighted these issues, questioning the necessity of such appointments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 13:02 IST
BJP Slams Karnataka Congress for 'Disgraceful' Committee Appointments Amid Financial Crisis
Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP State President and MLA BY Vijayendra has launched a fierce criticism against the Karnataka Congress government, helmed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, for establishing guarantee implementation committees. Vijayendra condemned the use of taxpayer funds for paying the salaries of these committee members, labeling it a 'disgraceful' act.

The dispute centers on the allegation that the government appointed one individual per constituency, district, and state to these committees, conferring them with cabinet-rank status and substantial salaries. Vijayendra alleged that these positions have primarily been given to the children of those who lost assembly elections, a move that has been challenged in the High Court.

During a BJP-JD(S) protest near the Kengal Hanumanthaiah statue at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Vijayendra raised concerns about the government's financial priorities. He claimed that there has been no increase in the honorariums for Anganwadi workers, midday meal cooks, and ASHA workers, while universities face closures due to a financial crunch. The opposition has also accused a senior IPS officer's daughter of frequent overseas travels under questionable hospitality, with hints of ministerial involvement in gold smuggling.

Opposition Leader R Ashoka and other senior BJP-JD(S) leaders joined the protest, marking a critical stance against the ruling party's recent decisions. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, however, defended the state's decisions, asserting that the committees were crucial for implementing the Rs 52,000-crore guarantee schemes, though the opposition calls them unnecessary political appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025