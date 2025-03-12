BJP Slams Karnataka Congress for 'Disgraceful' Committee Appointments Amid Financial Crisis

BJP State President and MLA BY Vijayendra has launched a fierce criticism against the Karnataka Congress government, helmed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, for establishing guarantee implementation committees. Vijayendra condemned the use of taxpayer funds for paying the salaries of these committee members, labeling it a 'disgraceful' act.

The dispute centers on the allegation that the government appointed one individual per constituency, district, and state to these committees, conferring them with cabinet-rank status and substantial salaries. Vijayendra alleged that these positions have primarily been given to the children of those who lost assembly elections, a move that has been challenged in the High Court.

During a BJP-JD(S) protest near the Kengal Hanumanthaiah statue at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Vijayendra raised concerns about the government's financial priorities. He claimed that there has been no increase in the honorariums for Anganwadi workers, midday meal cooks, and ASHA workers, while universities face closures due to a financial crunch. The opposition has also accused a senior IPS officer's daughter of frequent overseas travels under questionable hospitality, with hints of ministerial involvement in gold smuggling.

Opposition Leader R Ashoka and other senior BJP-JD(S) leaders joined the protest, marking a critical stance against the ruling party's recent decisions. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, however, defended the state's decisions, asserting that the committees were crucial for implementing the Rs 52,000-crore guarantee schemes, though the opposition calls them unnecessary political appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)