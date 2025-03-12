Left Menu

PM Modi's Vision for India-Mauritius Collaboration

PM Modi emphasized the importance of trade, sustainable growth, and mutual security in his address in Mauritius. He highlighted the need for capacity building to ensure a shared and prosperous future for both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portlouis | Updated: 12-03-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 13:02 IST
PM Modi's Vision for India-Mauritius Collaboration
During his recent address in Mauritius, Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined a strategic vision aimed at bolstering collaboration between India and Mauritius.

He stressed the critical role of trade in driving developmental goals and maintaining growth that aligns with sustainability efforts.

PM Modi underscored the importance of mutual security and capacity building as cornerstones for a shared future prosperity between the two countries.

