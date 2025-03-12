Political Tensions Escalate: BJP vs. TMC in West Bengal

In a burgeoning political clash, Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar opted for caution, withholding comment on a divisive statement by Suvendu Adhikari until conversing with him directly. Adhikari's remarks, calling for the removal of Muslim MLAs if the BJP wins, have ignited controversy across the political spectrum.

The comment left BJP scrambling for damage control, with party members like Jagannath Sarkar asserting the BJP's victory against Mamata Banerjee, citing her actions as contrary to national interest. Nonetheless, they stress adherence to party lines when envisioning a future government.

Critics, particularly from TMC, decry Adhikari's rhetoric as fueling religious divisions. TMC MPs Saugata Roy and Kalyan Banerjee labeled the remarks as discriminatory, demanding a non-communal approach to governance. These fierce exchanges highlight the high stakes in the upcoming West Bengal elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)