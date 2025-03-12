Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate: BJP vs. TMC in West Bengal

West Bengal is engulfed in a political storm following controversial remarks by BJP's Suvendu Adhikari against Muslim MLAs of Mamata Banerjee’s party, sparking backlash. The BJP states they are committed to overthrow Mamata's government. TMC members sharply criticize Adhikari's statements as communal and unrepresentative of Indian values.

West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a burgeoning political clash, Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar opted for caution, withholding comment on a divisive statement by Suvendu Adhikari until conversing with him directly. Adhikari's remarks, calling for the removal of Muslim MLAs if the BJP wins, have ignited controversy across the political spectrum.

The comment left BJP scrambling for damage control, with party members like Jagannath Sarkar asserting the BJP's victory against Mamata Banerjee, citing her actions as contrary to national interest. Nonetheless, they stress adherence to party lines when envisioning a future government.

Critics, particularly from TMC, decry Adhikari's rhetoric as fueling religious divisions. TMC MPs Saugata Roy and Kalyan Banerjee labeled the remarks as discriminatory, demanding a non-communal approach to governance. These fierce exchanges highlight the high stakes in the upcoming West Bengal elections.

