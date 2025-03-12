BJP's Triumph in Haryana Civic Polls Heralds a New Era of Development
The BJP's decisive victory in Haryana's civic polls signifies public approval of their governance. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlights the 'triple engine government' strategy for accelerated growth, aiming towards a 'developed Haryana, developed India.' The party's success in multiple mayoral races underscores its dominance over Congress.
With the recent victory in Haryana's civic polls, BJP has reaffirmed its commanding presence in the state. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini declared that the results reflect popular support for the party's policies. Saini promised that the 'triple engine government' in power at central, state, and civic levels would herald rapid development.
BJP candidates secured victories in key regions like Ambala, Faridabad, and Gurugram, among others. Minister Vipul Goel celebrated the massive majority, emphasizing that their Faridabad candidate achieved the highest voting margin. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to Haryana's people and the election commission for enabling peaceful elections.
Saini attributed the success to the BJP's promise of equitable development. He acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047, committing urban bodies to fast-tracking developmental initiatives. He reiterated BJP's guarantee of fulfilling election promises, including financial support for women under the 'Lado Lakshmi Yojana.'
