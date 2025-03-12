Left Menu

Fiery Clash in Bihar: Nitish Kumar vs. Rabri Devi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former CM Rabri Devi engaged in a heated exchange in the legislative council, resulting in Devi's walkout and allegations of Kumar's misconduct. The fallout intensified as Devi's son, Tejashwi Yadav, demanded Kumar's resignation and criticized his erratic behavior towards women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 12-03-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 17:37 IST
Fiery Clash in Bihar: Nitish Kumar vs. Rabri Devi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic showdown in Bihar's legislative council, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar faced a staunch onslaught from opposition leader Rabri Devi. The exchange escalated when Devi accused Kumar of attending the House under the influence of bhang and disrespecting women members, leading to her walkout.

The confrontation began when Kumar dismissed earlier administrations' contributions, prompting an irked Devi to challenge him. She rebuked Kumar for implying women's progress began only with his tenure, a nod to previous controversial statements by the CM.

As tensions rose, Tejashwi Yadav, Devi's son, and former deputy CM, joined the fray, questioning Kumar's behavior towards female legislators and demanding his resignation. Despite the chaos, Kumar continued to defend his record, highlighting his alliance with the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025