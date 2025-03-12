Fiery Clash in Bihar: Nitish Kumar vs. Rabri Devi
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former CM Rabri Devi engaged in a heated exchange in the legislative council, resulting in Devi's walkout and allegations of Kumar's misconduct. The fallout intensified as Devi's son, Tejashwi Yadav, demanded Kumar's resignation and criticized his erratic behavior towards women.
In a dramatic showdown in Bihar's legislative council, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar faced a staunch onslaught from opposition leader Rabri Devi. The exchange escalated when Devi accused Kumar of attending the House under the influence of bhang and disrespecting women members, leading to her walkout.
The confrontation began when Kumar dismissed earlier administrations' contributions, prompting an irked Devi to challenge him. She rebuked Kumar for implying women's progress began only with his tenure, a nod to previous controversial statements by the CM.
As tensions rose, Tejashwi Yadav, Devi's son, and former deputy CM, joined the fray, questioning Kumar's behavior towards female legislators and demanding his resignation. Despite the chaos, Kumar continued to defend his record, highlighting his alliance with the BJP.
