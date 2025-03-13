Left Menu

Visa Status of American Influencer Under Review After Wombat Incident

Australia's interior minister is reviewing the visa status of American influencer Sam Jones following a viral video where she mishandled a baby wombat. The incident has sparked outrage, leading to potential immigration law breaches being examined. Jones's future entry to Australia is now uncertain.

An American influencer's actions in Australia are causing a stir as her visa status is currently under review following a controversial video. The footage in question, which has since been deleted, depicts the influencer mishandling a baby wombat, a protected species native to Australia. The animal's distress was evident as it struggled in the video.

Sam Jones, who has gained a following as an 'outdoor enthusiast and hunter,' posted the contentious video to her 92,000 Instagram followers, showcasing her picking up the baby wombat as its mother followed behind on the road. Australia's Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke commented on the situation, emphasizing the likelihood of Jones facing difficulties if she attempts to reapply for a visa in the future.

Additionally, Foreign Minister Penny Wong expressed concern about the video in an interview, describing it as distressing. The incident highlights the potential impacts of social media actions on legal and immigration matters in Australia.

