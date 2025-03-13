Left Menu

Global Leaders Push for Ukrainian Truce

Russian President Vladimir Putin may have an international phone call soon. U.S. President Donald Trump is waiting on Putin's decision regarding a 30-day truce proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, which is considered a stepping stone towards initiating peace talks.

In a move that could reshape the current geopolitical landscape, the Kremlin announced that President Vladimir Putin of Russia might engage in an international phone call later on Thursday.

The focus of the call is crucial, as U.S. President Donald Trump is anticipating a response from Putin concerning an important proposal by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The proposal involves a 30-day truce, which Zelenskiy described as a fundamental step toward broader peace negotiations between the involved nations.

