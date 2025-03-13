Global Leaders Push for Ukrainian Truce

In a move that could reshape the current geopolitical landscape, the Kremlin announced that President Vladimir Putin of Russia might engage in an international phone call later on Thursday.

The focus of the call is crucial, as U.S. President Donald Trump is anticipating a response from Putin concerning an important proposal by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The proposal involves a 30-day truce, which Zelenskiy described as a fundamental step toward broader peace negotiations between the involved nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)