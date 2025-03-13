Left Menu

Constantine Tassoulas Takes Office as Greece's New President

Greek lawyer and former parliament speaker Constantine Tassoulas, 66, has been sworn in as Greece's new president. Nominated by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Tassoulas succeeds Katerina Sakellaropoulou, bringing his extensive political experience and unifying spirit to the largely ceremonial position.

ATHENS, March 13 - In a ceremonial inauguration, Greece saw former parliament speaker Constantine Tassoulas sworn in as the new president. The 66-year-old lawyer and member of the centre-right ruling party was nominated by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Tassoulas succeeds Katerina Sakellaropoulou, whose five-year term ended earlier this month. Tassoulas' appointment is seen by many as a strategic move by the Prime Minister to leverage his extensive political background and unifying nature.

Mitsotakis praised Tassoulas' long-standing political experience and noted his capacity to unify, qualities deemed essential for the role of president. As Tassoulas assumes the largely ceremonial position, many are watching to see how his leadership will unfold in the coming months.

