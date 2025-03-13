Constantine Tassoulas Takes Office as Greece's New President

ATHENS, March 13 - In a ceremonial inauguration, Greece saw former parliament speaker Constantine Tassoulas sworn in as the new president. The 66-year-old lawyer and member of the centre-right ruling party was nominated by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Tassoulas succeeds Katerina Sakellaropoulou, whose five-year term ended earlier this month. Tassoulas' appointment is seen by many as a strategic move by the Prime Minister to leverage his extensive political background and unifying nature.

Mitsotakis praised Tassoulas' long-standing political experience and noted his capacity to unify, qualities deemed essential for the role of president. As Tassoulas assumes the largely ceremonial position, many are watching to see how his leadership will unfold in the coming months.

