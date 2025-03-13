Left Menu

Poland Advocates for US Nuclear Weapons on Its Soil Amid Rising Tensions

Polish President Andrzej Duda urges the U.S. to relocate nuclear weapons to Poland as a preventive measure against potential Russian threats. The proposal, supported by increased Polish defense spending, aligns with NATO's eastward movement. Prime Minister Donald Tusk advises a cautious approach in public discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 17:07 IST
Poland Advocates for US Nuclear Weapons on Its Soil Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to bolster security, Poland's President Andrzej Duda has advocated for the transfer of U.S. nuclear weapons to Polish territory, according to a report by the Financial Times. This proposal aims to counteract potential future threats from Russia, as Poland seeks to strengthen its defense posture within NATO.

Duda discussed the initiative with U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, Keith Kellogg, signaling Poland's readiness to host U.S. weapons under a nuclear arms-sharing program. The move comes amid escalating tensions and reflects Poland's growing defense investments, which reached 4.1% of GDP last year, the highest among NATO members.

While Duda's call receives backing from rising defense budgets, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, a political adversary, advises discretion in handling such sensitive matters. He emphasizes the need for confirmed assurances from American counterparts before making public appeals, ensuring strategic deliberation in advancing Poland's security interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025