Poland Advocates for US Nuclear Weapons on Its Soil Amid Rising Tensions

In a strategic move to bolster security, Poland's President Andrzej Duda has advocated for the transfer of U.S. nuclear weapons to Polish territory, according to a report by the Financial Times. This proposal aims to counteract potential future threats from Russia, as Poland seeks to strengthen its defense posture within NATO.

Duda discussed the initiative with U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, Keith Kellogg, signaling Poland's readiness to host U.S. weapons under a nuclear arms-sharing program. The move comes amid escalating tensions and reflects Poland's growing defense investments, which reached 4.1% of GDP last year, the highest among NATO members.

While Duda's call receives backing from rising defense budgets, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, a political adversary, advises discretion in handling such sensitive matters. He emphasizes the need for confirmed assurances from American counterparts before making public appeals, ensuring strategic deliberation in advancing Poland's security interests.

