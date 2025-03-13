TMC Mulls Action Amid Political Tensions in West Bengal

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is contemplating disciplinary measures against its MLA, Humayun Kabir, after controversial remarks directed at Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. Kabir allegedly threatened Adhikari over his statement concerning the expulsion of TMC's Muslim legislators if the BJP secures a win in West Bengal's elections next year.

The ruling party has criticized Adhikari's comments as hateful and divisive. TMC Chief Whip Nirmal Ghosh stated that the party does not support inappropriate public comments and is reviewing video footage to decide on further action. The party plans to address the issue on May 17, emphasizing their commitment to maintaining decorum.

Additionally, Siddiqullah Chowdhury, a junior minister and President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's state unit, condemned Adhikari's statement, describing it as unprecedented and contrary to Bengal's pluralistic values. Chowdhury has also hinted at potential legal actions against Adhikari.

(With inputs from agencies.)