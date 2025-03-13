Protest Erupts at Trump Tower Over Activist's Arrest
Protesters gathered at Trump Tower in NYC to oppose the arrest of Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil. The Trump administration plans to deport Khalil over his pro-Palestinian activism. The arrest, criticized by lawmakers and advocacy groups, followed calls to criminalize such activism by the administration.
A mass protest unfolded at Trump Tower in New York City, as demonstrators rallied against the arrest of Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil. The arrest, connected to pro-Palestinian activism, ignited waves of criticism from political figures and civil rights groups.
Organized by Jewish Voice for Peace, a progressive anti-Zionist entity, the demonstration sought to condemn the Trump administration's efforts to criminalize Palestinian activism. Protesters aimed to draw attention to what they see as a systemic issue of targeting foreign-born activists.
Khalil's detention in Louisiana has become a focal point for activism, with some branding him as a radical. As tensions rise over U.S. policy on activism concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Trump administration stands firm on its stance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
