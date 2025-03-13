Protest Erupts at Trump Tower Over Activist's Arrest

A mass protest unfolded at Trump Tower in New York City, as demonstrators rallied against the arrest of Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil. The arrest, connected to pro-Palestinian activism, ignited waves of criticism from political figures and civil rights groups.

Organized by Jewish Voice for Peace, a progressive anti-Zionist entity, the demonstration sought to condemn the Trump administration's efforts to criminalize Palestinian activism. Protesters aimed to draw attention to what they see as a systemic issue of targeting foreign-born activists.

Khalil's detention in Louisiana has become a focal point for activism, with some branding him as a radical. As tensions rise over U.S. policy on activism concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Trump administration stands firm on its stance.

