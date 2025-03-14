JD Vance Discusses Economic Predictions in Interview
U.S. Vice President JD Vance appeared on Fox News' 'The Ingraham Angle,' discussing the unpredictability of future economic conditions but affirming the current strength of the economy.
In a recent interview on Fox News' 'The Ingraham Angle,' U.S. Vice President JD Vance addressed the uncertainties surrounding economic forecasts.
When questioned about the possibility of ruling out a recession, Vance emphasized the inherent unpredictability of future economic conditions.
Despite these uncertainties, he reassured viewers by affirming the current strength of the U.S. economy.
