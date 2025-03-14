Left Menu

U.S. Aims to Reassert Canal Control

U.S. officials are considering options to ensure control over the Panama Canal, amid President Trump's assertions of Chinese influence. Interim national security guidance suggests potential military strategies or partnerships with Panama to maintain strategic interests. This follows historical treaties and debates over canal control.

U.S. military strategists are currently evaluating options to guarantee American access to the Panama Canal, a strategic waterway essential for global maritime trade. Sources indicate that President Donald Trump has expressed intentions to "take back" the canal, amidst assertions of Chinese geopolitical influence.

The interim national security guidance suggests examining various military possibilities, including a partnership with Panama's military forces. The Pentagon, often setting military priorities through its National Defense Strategy, has not yet responded to requests for commentary on the matter.

The discourse surrounding the canal, previously controlled by the U.S. until handed over to Panama in 1999 by treaty, is resurfacing. Trump's administration points to potential violations of agreements by Panama and stresses the canal's significance to American strategic interests.

