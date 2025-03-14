Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Media has settled for $40 million in a defamation lawsuit brought by Smartmatic. The accusation centered around Newsmax's reports that Smartmatic participated in rigging the 2020 U.S. presidential election in favor of Joe Biden.

Despite settling, Newsmax maintains its stance on First Amendment rights, arguing that it was within its rights to report on claims made by former President Donald Trump and his supporters about the election results. Newsmax had previously clarified its reports on Smartmatic and invited the company to appear on its platform, an offer that was not accepted by Smartmatic.

The case highlights the significant impacts of misinformation and the challenges media companies face in balancing freedom of speech with responsible reporting. It also underscores the business consequences of such defamation cases, with Smartmatic now winning substantial compensation from Newsmax.

(With inputs from agencies.)