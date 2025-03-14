Left Menu

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Media agreed to pay $40 million to settle allegations from Smartmatic that it spread false information about the 2020 election. Accused of reporting the voting machine company's involvement in rigging the election, Newsmax later invited Smartmatic to present its perspective on air.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 05:32 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 05:32 IST
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Media has settled for $40 million in a defamation lawsuit brought by Smartmatic. The accusation centered around Newsmax's reports that Smartmatic participated in rigging the 2020 U.S. presidential election in favor of Joe Biden.

Despite settling, Newsmax maintains its stance on First Amendment rights, arguing that it was within its rights to report on claims made by former President Donald Trump and his supporters about the election results. Newsmax had previously clarified its reports on Smartmatic and invited the company to appear on its platform, an offer that was not accepted by Smartmatic.

The case highlights the significant impacts of misinformation and the challenges media companies face in balancing freedom of speech with responsible reporting. It also underscores the business consequences of such defamation cases, with Smartmatic now winning substantial compensation from Newsmax.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025