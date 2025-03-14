Left Menu

Mark Carney's Ascent: From Central Banker to Canada's Premier

Ex-central banker Mark Carney is set to become Canada's prime minister, succeeding Justin Trudeau. Amid tensions with the U.S. over tariffs, Carney plans to strengthen ties with Europe. With potential snap elections looming, his leadership faces immediate challenges both domestically and internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 17:50 IST
Mark Carney's Ascent: From Central Banker to Canada's Premier

Mark Carney, a former central banker, will formally take office as the prime minister of Canada on Friday. His leadership comes at a crucial time as he prepares to address tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump that threaten Canada's trade-dependent economy. The oath of office ceremony will be led by Governor General Mary Simon, representing King Charles, the head of state.

This appointment marks a significant milestone for the 59-year-old Carney, who lacks prior political experience. A diplomat has indicated that Carney plans to visit London and Paris next week, recognizing the need to bolster alliances in Europe while Canadian-U.S. relations continue to deteriorate.

Carney emerged victorious in the Liberal Party leadership race, succeeding Justin Trudeau's nine-year tenure. Carney's experience leading the Bank of Canada and Bank of England bolstered his claim to adeptly handle crises, presenting himself as the fitting leader to counter Trump's challenges, particularly regarding threats of annexation.

Carney expressed readiness to engage with Trump, provided Canadian sovereignty is respected. Retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods remain until the U.S. adjusts its stance. He is poised to announce a cabinet ahead of a likely snap election, given Liberal insiders' insights and opposition parties' threat to force a confidence vote by March's end.

Current opinion polls indicate a tight contest with the Conservatives, suggesting no clear majority for either party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025