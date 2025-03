G7 Diplomats Seek Unity Amid Trump Trade Tensions

On Friday, top diplomats from the Group of 7 industrialized democracies concluded talks dominated by tensions over President Donald Trump's trade policies and critical remarks about host Canada. Despite the strains, diplomats aimed to finalize a joint statement reflecting the group's common positions.

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly reported significant unity within the G7, supporting a U.S.-proposed ceasefire, backed by Ukraine, pending Russia's response. The meeting highlighted collaborative stances on geopolitical challenges including Ukraine, the Middle East, and the South China Sea.

President Trump's aggressive trade measures have disrupted the G7's unity, with Canada, a key target, dismissing Trump's comments about Canadian sovereignty. Diplomatic discussions behind closed doors remained frank, with Joly maintaining that Canada's sovereignty remains non-negotiable. Discussions also touched on Trump's desire to bring Russia back into the G7 fold.

(With inputs from agencies.)