Ecuador Enlists Erik Prince in Battle Against Criminal Gangs
Ecuador seeks Erik Prince’s private security expertise to combat gangs escalating violence before the presidential runoff. President Noboa opts for military tactics to curb crime despite criticism. Opponent Luisa Gonzalez offers a contrasting approach focusing on social programs alongside security measures. Tensions rise as election day nears.
Ecuador's security forces are set to receive strategic advice from Erik Prince, a prominent private security executive, to combat criminal gangs escalating violence ahead of a critical April presidential runoff. The collaboration was announced by Interior Minister John Reimberg.
President Daniel Noboa faces fierce competition from leftist rival Luisa Gonzalez. This week, Noboa highlighted that Prince, renowned for founding Blackwater, would lend his expertise in the country's battle against the gangs. Prince's involvement comes as Noboa intensifies military presence on the streets and declares states of emergency in high-risk areas.
Minister Reimberg emphasized the necessity of Prince's support, especially after a recent car bomb explosion near a Guayaquil prison. The incident, which resulted in one casualty, underscored the gangs' attempts to undermine security efforts. Meanwhile, Gonzalez criticizes Noboa's approach and advocates for enhanced social programs to accompany security measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
