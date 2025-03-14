Left Menu

Ecuador Enlists Erik Prince in Battle Against Criminal Gangs

Ecuador seeks Erik Prince’s private security expertise to combat gangs escalating violence before the presidential runoff. President Noboa opts for military tactics to curb crime despite criticism. Opponent Luisa Gonzalez offers a contrasting approach focusing on social programs alongside security measures. Tensions rise as election day nears.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 20:33 IST
Ecuador Enlists Erik Prince in Battle Against Criminal Gangs

Ecuador's security forces are set to receive strategic advice from Erik Prince, a prominent private security executive, to combat criminal gangs escalating violence ahead of a critical April presidential runoff. The collaboration was announced by Interior Minister John Reimberg.

President Daniel Noboa faces fierce competition from leftist rival Luisa Gonzalez. This week, Noboa highlighted that Prince, renowned for founding Blackwater, would lend his expertise in the country's battle against the gangs. Prince's involvement comes as Noboa intensifies military presence on the streets and declares states of emergency in high-risk areas.

Minister Reimberg emphasized the necessity of Prince's support, especially after a recent car bomb explosion near a Guayaquil prison. The incident, which resulted in one casualty, underscored the gangs' attempts to undermine security efforts. Meanwhile, Gonzalez criticizes Noboa's approach and advocates for enhanced social programs to accompany security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025