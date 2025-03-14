Hope for Peace: Former Chief Minister’s Holi Wish for Manipur

As Manipur grapples with ongoing ethnic violence, former Chief Minister N Biren Singh marked the Holi festival with a heartfelt wish for peace. He prayed for the state's return to normalcy during this culturally significant celebration.

The unrest between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023 has resulted in at least 250 fatalities and displaced thousands, prompting subdued Holi observances. Some internally displaced residents are currently residing in relief camps.

Singh, who tendered his resignation following discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda, conveyed his hope for stability under President's Rule, imposed four days after his resignation.

