Hope for Peace: Former Chief Minister’s Holi Wish for Manipur
Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed his wish for peace restoration in Manipur during the Holi festival amid ethnic violence. Celebrated in a subdued manner, Holi remains significant in the state. Singh resigned recently after discussions with national leaders, and the state is now under President's Rule.
- Country:
- India
As Manipur grapples with ongoing ethnic violence, former Chief Minister N Biren Singh marked the Holi festival with a heartfelt wish for peace. He prayed for the state's return to normalcy during this culturally significant celebration.
The unrest between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023 has resulted in at least 250 fatalities and displaced thousands, prompting subdued Holi observances. Some internally displaced residents are currently residing in relief camps.
Singh, who tendered his resignation following discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda, conveyed his hope for stability under President's Rule, imposed four days after his resignation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Meitei Body Plans Peace Expeditions in Manipur
Unrest in Manipur: Kuki Protest Turns Violent, Results in Casualty
Tensions Escalate in Manipur: Kuki Council's Indefinite Shutdown
Tensions Flare in Manipur: Kuki Protests Turn Deadly
Manipur: Meitei civil society organisation to go ahead with peace march on March 8