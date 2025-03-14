Greenland's Urgent Call for Unity: Navigating U.S. Annexation Pressure

In response to a looming U.S. campaign to annex Greenland, the island's political landscape is urged towards unity. The Democrats, who emerged victorious in the recent election, stress the importance of forming a broad coalition government despite past disagreements. Jens-Frederik Nielsen, party leader, highlighted this urgency on social media, urging political collaboration in the face of external threats.

President Donald Trump's recent remarks have intensified the situation, suggesting annexation as a security enhancement, creating a swift response requirement from Greenland's leaders. Meeting at the Inatsisartut parliament, the leaders of Greenland's five political parties began discussions to consolidate a joint strategy against such international political maneuvers.

The debate also touches on Greenland's path to independence from Denmark, with a focus on leveraging its untapped mineral resources for economic and social welfare gains. This agenda is championed by both the election-leading Democrats and the strongly pro-independence Naleraq party, which saw a significant increase in parliamentary representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)