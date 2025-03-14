Political Tremors: Jayant Patil's Potential Shift Sparks Speculation
Sanjay Shirsat of Shiv Sena suggests that Jayant Patil may leave the NCP (SP) to join Ajit Pawar's faction, stirring political waters in Maharashtra. Amid speculation and remarks from other political figures, Patil's intentions remain uncertain, although he recently met with Sharad Pawar in Baramati.
In a development causing ripples in Maharashtra's political circles, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat claimed that NCP (SP) veteran Jayant Patil is poised to migrate to Ajit Pawar's breakaway faction of the Nationalist Congress Party.
Shirsat indicated that Patil's dissatisfaction might lead to a significant shift in the political landscape, with potential ramifications for Sharad Pawar's party.
As speculations rise, some political insiders suggest that Patil's recent meeting with Sharad Pawar has done little to quell the rumors, although Patil insists his statements have been misconstrued.
