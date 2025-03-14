Left Menu

Gabbard Vows Crackdown on Intelligence Leakers

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has announced plans to address unauthorized leaks within the intelligence community. Gabbard emphasized the need for accountability, citing recent leaks about sensitive topics. Her stance mirrors past efforts during the Trump administration to control information dissemination and uphold national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 22:44 IST
Gabbard Vows Crackdown on Intelligence Leakers
Tulsi Gabbard

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has made a firm commitment to tackle unauthorized leaks within the intelligence community. Gabbard oversees 18 spy agencies and has stressed that accountability is crucial for those who disclose information without authorization.

In a recent post on X, formerly Twitter, Gabbard highlighted recent leaks involving sensitive issues like Israel-Iran relations and the U.S.-Russia connection. These disclosures were reported by major media outlets such as Huffington Post and NBC News.

Gabbard's pledge echoes similar efforts during Donald Trump's presidency, where leaks were vigorously pursued. Her commitment aligns with previous measures by former Attorney General Merrick Garland, who reinforced policies to safeguard sensitive information and protect journalistic sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025