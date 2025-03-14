Gabbard Vows Crackdown on Intelligence Leakers

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has made a firm commitment to tackle unauthorized leaks within the intelligence community. Gabbard oversees 18 spy agencies and has stressed that accountability is crucial for those who disclose information without authorization.

In a recent post on X, formerly Twitter, Gabbard highlighted recent leaks involving sensitive issues like Israel-Iran relations and the U.S.-Russia connection. These disclosures were reported by major media outlets such as Huffington Post and NBC News.

Gabbard's pledge echoes similar efforts during Donald Trump's presidency, where leaks were vigorously pursued. Her commitment aligns with previous measures by former Attorney General Merrick Garland, who reinforced policies to safeguard sensitive information and protect journalistic sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)