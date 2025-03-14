Trump Seeks Ceasefire Deal with Putin Amid Ukraine Tensions
President Donald Trump urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to spare Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region and expressed optimism about ending the ongoing war. Trump emphasized avoiding further casualties, indicating that discussions are inching closer to a ceasefire agreement, despite complex negotiations ahead.
U.S. President Donald Trump has called on Russian leader Vladimir Putin to protect Ukrainian troops cornered in Russia's Kursk region, highlighting an imminent resolution to the ongoing conflict. Following his envoy's discussion with Putin in Moscow, Trump is optimistic about a possible ceasefire agreement.
The U.S. President stressed the urgent need to spare Ukrainian lives, likening potential casualties to a WWII-level massacre. Meanwhile, Ukraine's military downplayed the threat of encirclement, pointing instead to strategic repositioning.
The White House remains cautiously optimistic, with ongoing diplomatic efforts to negotiate terms for peace, despite Moscow's stipulated conditions. Putin's support, in principle, foreshadows a complex path to ending the three-year war.
(With inputs from agencies.)
