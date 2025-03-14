Trump Seeks Ceasefire Deal with Putin Amid Ukraine Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump has called on Russian leader Vladimir Putin to protect Ukrainian troops cornered in Russia's Kursk region, highlighting an imminent resolution to the ongoing conflict. Following his envoy's discussion with Putin in Moscow, Trump is optimistic about a possible ceasefire agreement.

The U.S. President stressed the urgent need to spare Ukrainian lives, likening potential casualties to a WWII-level massacre. Meanwhile, Ukraine's military downplayed the threat of encirclement, pointing instead to strategic repositioning.

The White House remains cautiously optimistic, with ongoing diplomatic efforts to negotiate terms for peace, despite Moscow's stipulated conditions. Putin's support, in principle, foreshadows a complex path to ending the three-year war.

(With inputs from agencies.)