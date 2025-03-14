Left Menu

Somalia and Somaliland Stand Firm Against Palestinian Resettlement Proposal

Somalia and Somaliland have denied receiving proposals from the U.S. and Israel concerning resettling Palestinians from Gaza. Both regions express a firm rejection against any such initiatives, while other regional leaders endorse a reconstruction plan for Gaza. The idea of displacement stirs international concern.

14-03-2025
Somalia and Somaliland's foreign ministers confirmed they have neither received nor accepted any proposals from the United States or Israel about resettling Palestinians from Gaza. Somalia reaffirmed its stance against undermining Palestinian rights to remain on their ancestral lands.

The Associated Press reported discussions involving Sudan, Somalia, and Somaliland on possibly using their territories for Palestinian resettlement. Somali and Somaliland officials expressed their unawareness and rejection of any such engagement.

With a $53 billion Egyptian-led reconstruction plan adopted for Gaza to prevent Palestinian displacement, international concerns rise over any displacement strategies. Regional and international leaders reiterate their refusal to forcibly resettle Palestinians, despite continued dialogue on the conflict's future solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

