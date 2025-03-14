Controversial Arrests: Student Protests Trigger Immigration Actions

U.S. immigration authorities have initiated a crackdown on Pro-Palestinian protestors at Columbia University, leading to the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil and the revocation of visas for other activists. Officials have justified the actions to curb potential threats linked to perceived pro-terrorist activities.

Prominent Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, who recently led protests against Israel's military actions in Gaza, is facing deportation after his arrest by immigration officials. Legal representatives have decried his treatment as unjust and likened it to 'kidnapping,' as detailed in court filings.

Amidst this crackdown, President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are named in a federal lawsuit aimed at securing Khalil's release. The lawsuit highlights the severe implications for Khalil and other activists targeted by the visa crackdown, which may escalate tensions surrounding U.S. immigration policy.

