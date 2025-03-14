Left Menu

Controversial Arrests: Student Protests Trigger Immigration Actions

U.S. immigration officials arrest Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil and revoke visas for Pro-Palestinian protestors at Columbia University, sparking significant legal contention. The detainees, involved in protests against Israel's actions in Gaza, face deportation, as the Trump administration cracks down on perceived pro-terrorist activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 14-03-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 23:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. immigration authorities have initiated a crackdown on Pro-Palestinian protestors at Columbia University, leading to the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil and the revocation of visas for other activists. Officials have justified the actions to curb potential threats linked to perceived pro-terrorist activities.

Prominent Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, who recently led protests against Israel's military actions in Gaza, is facing deportation after his arrest by immigration officials. Legal representatives have decried his treatment as unjust and likened it to 'kidnapping,' as detailed in court filings.

Amidst this crackdown, President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are named in a federal lawsuit aimed at securing Khalil's release. The lawsuit highlights the severe implications for Khalil and other activists targeted by the visa crackdown, which may escalate tensions surrounding U.S. immigration policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

