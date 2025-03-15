Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent
The Senate approved a six-month spending bill to avert a government shutdown, despite significant opposition from Democrats. The vote, largely along party lines, highlighted intra-party tensions over confronting President Trump's administration. While some Democrats opposed the bill, others feared that a shutdown would grant the administration more power.
In a pivotal move to avert a government shutdown, the Senate passed a six-month spending bill following a heated debate dominated by Democratic opposition. The decision, which came by a 54-46 vote, showcased internal rifts as the party grappled with how best to tackle the Trump administration's budgetary strategies.
Democrats, led by Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, faced a dilemma: endorse a bill seen as a 'blank cheque' for President Trump or risk the repercussions of a shutdown. Despite urging from House Democrats and criticism from leaders like Nancy Pelosi, Schumer guided his party away from a funding lapse.
The legislation, criticized for reducing non-defence spending while boosting defence allocations, now awaits President Trump's signature. As Democrats voiced concerns over the discretionary power granted to Trump, the scene was set for further fiscal debate in Congress.
