Clash of Words: Owaisi Criticizes Veer Savarkar and Modi's Praise for Cinema

In a verbal tussle over Veer Savarkar's legacy, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa defended the controversial Hindutva ideologue's contributions to the nation on Saturday, in response to recent criticism from AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Sirsa emphasized the lasting impact of Savarkar's service, while cautioning against religious interpretations clouding historical assessments.

Owaisi had also taken a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his commendation of the film 'Chhava', which depicts the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The AIMIM leader accused both the late RSS icon MS Golwalkar and Savarkar of disparaging remarks about Sambhaji Maharaj, further intensifying the ongoing cultural discourse.

The debate expanded to religious matters, as Sirsa criticized Owaisi for remarks about Holi celebrations and the Muslim community. Owaisi had rejected suggestions for Muslims to remain indoors during the festival, asserting their dignity and courage. The comments reflect growing tension over religious observances and public safety during cultural events.

