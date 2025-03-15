Left Menu

Clash of Words: Owaisi Criticizes Veer Savarkar and Modi's Praise for Cinema

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa defends Veer Savarkar's contributions amid criticism from AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Owaisi also targets PM Modi for endorsing a movie on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The debate extends to religious tensions surrounding Holi, sparking a defense of Muslims' public presence during the festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 10:50 IST
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a verbal tussle over Veer Savarkar's legacy, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa defended the controversial Hindutva ideologue's contributions to the nation on Saturday, in response to recent criticism from AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Sirsa emphasized the lasting impact of Savarkar's service, while cautioning against religious interpretations clouding historical assessments.

Owaisi had also taken a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his commendation of the film 'Chhava', which depicts the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The AIMIM leader accused both the late RSS icon MS Golwalkar and Savarkar of disparaging remarks about Sambhaji Maharaj, further intensifying the ongoing cultural discourse.

The debate expanded to religious matters, as Sirsa criticized Owaisi for remarks about Holi celebrations and the Muslim community. Owaisi had rejected suggestions for Muslims to remain indoors during the festival, asserting their dignity and courage. The comments reflect growing tension over religious observances and public safety during cultural events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

