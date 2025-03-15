Senate Democrats Face Internal Struggles Over Trump Spending Bill

Senate Democrats returned from Washington after a taxing 10-week period that underscored their minority status limitations, climaxing in stark disagreements on responding to President Donald Trump.

Eager to avoid a government shutdown, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer drew criticism by agreeing to move forward on a Trump-supported spending bill, causing internal rifts within the party.

The Democrats, grappling with losses and upcoming retirements in swing states, are determined to reclaim political ground despite their frustration over being unable to halt numerous Trump administration initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)