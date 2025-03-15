Left Menu

Amit Shah Recalls Detention in Assam as Lachit Barphukan Police Academy Opens

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reminisces about his detention under Assam's Congress regime while inaugurating the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy. Shah asserts the new academy's future prominence and highlights Assam's progression under BJP, with significant infrastructure investments and increased conviction rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 14:11 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah revisited his past experiences of detention in Assam under the tenure of former Chief Minister Hiteshwar Saikia, with allegations of having been beaten and imprisoned for a week. Shah's revelations came during the inauguration of the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon on Saturday.

The Home Minister criticized the Congress for hindering peace in the state, referring to protests against Indira Gandhi during Saikia's leadership. Shah expressed pride in Assam's current developmental trajectory, made possible under the BJP government. He praised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for naming the police academy after the historic warrior Lachit Barphukan, foreseeing it as the nation's leading institution within five years.

Shah highlighted a jump in Assam's conviction rate from 5% to 25% in three years, and the Modi government's infrastructural investments amounting to Rs 3 lakh crore, alongside proposed business investments of Rs 5 lakh crore. The inauguration follows Shah's arrival in Assam for a tour also covering Mizoram and includes attending the Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students Union.

(With inputs from agencies.)

