China Rebukes G7 Accusations on Maritime Safety

China has responded harshly to allegations made by the G7, accusing it of endangering maritime safety. The G7 criticized China's actions in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait, leading China to condemn the group's statement as arrogant and prejudiced. The conflict highlights ongoing regional tensions.

China has issued a strong rebuke in response to accusations made by the Group of 7 (G7). The allegations, which claim China is endangering maritime safety, were deemed as arrogant and prejudiced by Chinese officials who see it as a smear campaign.

The G7's joint statement condemned what it called 'illicit, provocative, coercive, and dangerous actions' by China in strategic areas like the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait. It criticized China for actions such as land reclamations and military outposts that could destabilize the region.

China, not part of the G7, dismissed these accusations, pointing out a disregard for its diplomatic position and interests. China's counterstatement emphasized its rejection of external interference in its internal matters, amid rising tensions over its territorial claims in the South China Sea and Taiwan.

