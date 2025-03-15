Karnataka's Muslim Contractor Quota Sparks Political Row

The Karnataka government's move to introduce a 4% reservation for Muslim contractors has ignited a political debate, drawing sharp criticism from BJP leader Amit Malviya. He accused the Congress government of unconstitutional favoritism towards a specific community.

Malviya expressed that India's Constitution doesn't permit benefits based on religion, calling Congress 'the New Muslim League.' This sentiment was echoed by Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, who emphasized Prime Minister Modi's focus on comprehensive development policies.

The legislation, approved during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, amends the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act. It includes a reservation category for Muslims, part of a broader procurement strategy across government departments.

