Political Turmoil and Communal Tensions Erupt in Jharkhand

Amid rising tensions in Jharkhand, BJP's state chief Babulal Marandi has labeled the recent violence in Giridih during Holi festivities as an egregious failure of the administration. Speaking to the press, Marandi highlighted the administration's inability to control attackers while accusing the police of inaction during the volatile situation.

The communal clash that erupted follows allegations from BJP MP Nishikant Dubey against the Congress and the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). Dubey attributed the unrest to policies promoting Bangladeshi infiltration, which he claims have significantly altered the demographic landscape of the region. He emphasized the need for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and delimitation to prevent further destabilization.

This criticism comes as Giridih reports significant vandalism, with vehicles torched amid clashes between communities. Dubey has warned that without stringent measures, Jharkhand could face increased instability, highlighting past incidents and demographic shifts that he argues are fueled by vote-bank politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)