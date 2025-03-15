Trump's Executive Order Targets U.S. Government Media Parent

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday that aims to drastically reduce the scale of Voice of America and six other federal agencies, marking a new effort to shrink the federal government's reach. This move is part of the administration's larger plan to streamline government operations.

The executive order instructs the agencies, which include those providing support to museums, libraries, and tackling homelessness, to minimize their operations as per statutory law. This follows a history of clashes Trump has had with media outlets, notably Voice of America.

Trump's decision places former news anchor Kari Lake at the helm of VOA for his second term. Lake is known for her critical stance on mainstream media. The order also aligns with broader strategies involving Elon Musk to overhaul bureaucratic structures, potentially impacting over 100,000 federal jobs.

