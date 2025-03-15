Left Menu

Darbar Move Controversy: Political Battlelines in Jammu and Kashmir

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary criticized BJP for neglecting the Darbar Move tradition, crucial for economic balance in Jammu and Kashmir. The Darbar Move, a biannual government shift between Srinagar and Jammu, was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with promises for its future resumption by CM Omar Abdullah.

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's political landscape witnessed renewed tensions as Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary openly criticized the BJP's failure to uphold the Darbar Move, questioning the party's commitment to regional equity. Choudhary accused the BJP of neglecting this historic tradition during its decade in power, despite its significance for the area.

The Darbar Move, a time-honored practice since the era of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, involves the biannual relocation of government offices between Srinagar and Jammu, aimed at maintaining an economic and political balance. From May to October, operations run from Srinagar, before shifting to Jammu for the winter months.

Choudhary emphasized the economic benefits that the Darbar Move brought to Jammu's businesses, a sentiment echoed by previous National Conference governments. Criticizing the BJP for using inequality claims as a political ploy, he reaffirmed the National Conference's historical dedication to the region's well-being.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, in December 2024, promised the revival of the Darbar Move, indicating its role as a cultural and social keystone in Jammu city. Despite its suspension since April 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Abdullah assured of its return, underlining its importance in fostering inter-regional interactions.

