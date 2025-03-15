Controversial Arrest of Congress Spokesperson Sparks Political Feud
Assam Congress Spokesperson Reetam Singh was arrested for a social media post questioning the status of cases against senior BJP leaders. The arrest has sparked controversy and allegations of political misuse of police forces under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, as dramatized by Congress leaders.
- Country:
- India
In a contentious move, Assam Congress Spokesperson Reetam Singh was arrested on Saturday for a social media post probing the status of legal cases against prominent BJP leaders. Singh's arrest was orchestrated by a Lakhimpur police team, with support from Guwahati Police, drawing allegations of political vendetta.
Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, criticized the arrest, describing the scene where Singh was allegedly manhandled by police officers. This incident occurred on the same day Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state, raising questions about police operations under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's administration.
Singh, an advocate, argued that his arrest violated a recent Gauhati High Court judgment requiring police to issue a notice before detainment. The situation has ignited a broader debate over the perceived manipulation of law enforcement for political gains in Assam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China Strengthens Drug Crackdown with Major Arrests
Businessman's Son Arrested in Rs 122 Crore Bank Embezzlement Case
Manhunt Ends: Fugitive Suspect in Swargate Bus Incident Arrested
Top Court Grants Pre-Arrest Bail to Former Chhattisgarh Advocate General in NAN Scam
FSB Arrests Clerics in Alleged Plot on 'Putin's Confessor'