Controversial Arrest of Congress Spokesperson Sparks Political Feud

Assam Congress Spokesperson Reetam Singh was arrested for a social media post questioning the status of cases against senior BJP leaders. The arrest has sparked controversy and allegations of political misuse of police forces under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, as dramatized by Congress leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 15-03-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 16:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a contentious move, Assam Congress Spokesperson Reetam Singh was arrested on Saturday for a social media post probing the status of legal cases against prominent BJP leaders. Singh's arrest was orchestrated by a Lakhimpur police team, with support from Guwahati Police, drawing allegations of political vendetta.

Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, criticized the arrest, describing the scene where Singh was allegedly manhandled by police officers. This incident occurred on the same day Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state, raising questions about police operations under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's administration.

Singh, an advocate, argued that his arrest violated a recent Gauhati High Court judgment requiring police to issue a notice before detainment. The situation has ignited a broader debate over the perceived manipulation of law enforcement for political gains in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

