Historic Relocation of Assam Rifles HQ: A New Era for Mizoram

In a landmark move signifying the Indian government's dedication to Mizoram's growth, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the relocation ceremony of the Assam Rifles Headquarters from Central Aizawl to Zokhawsang on Saturday. This development comes as a major milestone in addressing the long-standing local demand due to the unique topography of the state.

Since its inception in 1890, the Assam Rifles stationed in Aizawl have played a crucial role, and the decision to relocate, backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is seen as pivotal to the state's progress. Shah emphasized that this relocation not only represents administrative restructuring but also showcases the government's commitment to the northeast's enhancement.

Highlighting Prime Minister Modi's extensive efforts, Shah noted that Modi's 78 visits to the northeast underline a strategic focus on regional development, peace, and unity. With the BJP-led government ensuring a secure and prosperous future for Mizoram, this relocation marks a transformative moment in its developmental history.

(With inputs from agencies.)