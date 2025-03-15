CPI(M) Eyes Resurgence in West Bengal: A Battle Against TMC and BJP

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), is gearing up for a comeback in West Bengal, targeting the rural poor to revive lost support. Party leader Prakash Karat emphasized the party's efforts to regain strength against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Despite losing electoral ground since governing the state for 34 years until 2011, CPI(M) hopes to mobilize Left and democratic forces, including youth, as seen during protests like the RG Kar incident. The possibility of an alliance with Congress for the 2026 assembly polls remains open but undecided.

In Kerala, the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front, having broken the state's traditional electoral cycle, seeks a long-term developmental agenda. Under the leadership of the Pinarayi Vijayan government, the party is focused on transforming Kerala into a 'Nava Kerala' meeting international medium-developed country standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)