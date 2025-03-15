Left Menu

CPI(M) Eyes Resurgence in West Bengal: A Battle Against TMC and BJP

CPI(M) is strategizing to regain support in West Bengal, focusing on rural poor and youth mobilization to challenge TMC and BJP. Discussions on alliances with Congress remain undecided for the 2026 assembly polls, while in Kerala, CPI(M) touts development under the LDF government's second term.

Updated: 15-03-2025 16:58 IST
The Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), is gearing up for a comeback in West Bengal, targeting the rural poor to revive lost support. Party leader Prakash Karat emphasized the party's efforts to regain strength against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Despite losing electoral ground since governing the state for 34 years until 2011, CPI(M) hopes to mobilize Left and democratic forces, including youth, as seen during protests like the RG Kar incident. The possibility of an alliance with Congress for the 2026 assembly polls remains open but undecided.

In Kerala, the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front, having broken the state's traditional electoral cycle, seeks a long-term developmental agenda. Under the leadership of the Pinarayi Vijayan government, the party is focused on transforming Kerala into a 'Nava Kerala' meeting international medium-developed country standards.

